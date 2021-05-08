DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hattitude 2021 Mother's Day Gala to be held Saturday, May 8, in Detroit.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Tireman Conference & Banquet Center, 8031Tireman (between Wyoming & Livernois). Tickets are $40 per person (plus fee) and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Hattitude 2021 is aimed at honoring and commemorating the history of Black Women wearing hats in church. The gala will also include a brunch, a gospel program, a photo booth and vendors.

Female attendees are asked to dress to impress so they can participate in the "Sista Strut."