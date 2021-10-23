Haunted Weekends at Blake’s Big Apple run through Oct. 31

ARMADA. MICH (WXYZ) — It’s officially cider mill season at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill [blakefarms.com], Blake’s Big Apple and the newly renovated Blake’s Backyard in Almont and this fall, Blake’s has a harvest of fun-filled events and attractions for everyone to enjoy.
All Blake’s locations are open seven days a week with fall activities offered daily to help minimize crowded weekends. To enhance guests’ experience and convenience, there are additional outdoor retail outposts to purchase Blake’s treats, hand sanitization stations throughout the properties and timed ticketing for attractions and activities to limit capacity.
Gather the family and friends for a bounty of fall activities.
Highlights for 2021 include:
- U-Pick apple and pumpkin now through Oct. (at all three Blake properties)
- New attractions added to Funland & Adventure Area include a giant jumping pillow and 75th anniversary commemorative corn maze.
- Haunted Weekends at Blake’s Big Apple return Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Zombie Paintball, 3-Story Haunted Barn, Spookyland 3D Maze and Haunted Hayrides.
- Nighttime Bonfires Fridays and Saturdays at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill.