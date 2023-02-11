DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Have you heard of street snowboarding? Well now is your chance to see this crazy sport in action. Red Bull’s Heavy Metal Competition will take place in Hart Plaza on Saturday, February 11.

The gates will open for the competition at 12pm CST and the competition will begin at 1pm CST. Viewing is free and open to all spectators.

Last year the 2022 Red Bull Heavy Metal competition was held in Duluth, Minnesota. This was the first time the competition took place since 2003. This single-day street snowboard contest features the most progressive rail riding in the world. This year's roster is composed of top street snowboarders from across the world including Red Bull athletes Grace Warner from Metro Detroit, Zeb Powell, Luke Winklemann and Jesse Augustinus.

To learn more, visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-heavy-metal.