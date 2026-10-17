HAVEN Day of Giving set for October 23

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — On Friday, October 23, Metro Detroiters will come together for HAVEN’s first-ever Day of Giving; one powerful day of giving, awareness, and advocacy in support of survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. This year's goal is to raise $100,000 in 24 hours.

HAVEN provides a continuum of services to survivors at no cost; from crisis intervention and shelter to counseling, forensic exams following sexual assault, legal advocacy, and prevention education. These services provide the support that can help survivors navigate immediate needs and the journey that follows.

To learn more about the nonprofit or to donate, visit https://haven-oakland.org/haven-events/haven-day-of-giving/

To reach HAVEN's 24-hour crisis support line, dial 248) 334-1274