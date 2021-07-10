Hazel’s Lobster Pound returns July 7 to Hazel, Ravines and Downtown

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — When Co-owners Beth Hussey and Executive Chef Emmele Herrold decided to overhaul their spacious Birmingham restaurant, Hazel, Ravines and Downtown, to create a casual, fresh-seafood focused menu takeover called Hazel’s Lobster Pound in the summer of 2019, it was something of a gamble.

Hussey and Herrold brought Hazel’s Lobster Pound back last summer and it served as a respite from pandemic cooking. Even with strict safety pandemic restrictions in place, sales for Hot or Cold Lobster Rolls, Lobster Boils, Lobster Bisque, Blackened Salmon, Crab Cake Sandwiches and Clam Chowder were a hit.

What started as an experiment gave rise to a refreshed concept. Hazel, Ravines and Downtown found its niche - switching up its menu seasonally to focus on fresh coastal seafood from Maine and Massachusetts to the Florida panhandle.

Now a bona fide tradition, Hazel’s Lobster Pound returns this summer. And while lobster is still the star, the menu is filled with favorites like Hazel’s Fried Chicken, Token Burger and seasonal desserts like Blueberry or Cherry Pie. And visitors can enjoy the atmosphere inside or outside – complete with paper-covered baskets and whimsical menus - or order it up for carry-out.

Hazel’s Lobster Pound runs through September. Don’t hesitate. Make a reservation today at HRD.Kitchen.