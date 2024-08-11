Health Is Wealth Detroit returns to Detroit's Eastern Market on Friday, August 16th

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ — The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition's annual Health Is Wealth Detroit returns to Detroit's Eastern Market on Friday, August 16, 2024, from noon until 9:00 p.m.

The event's purpose is to bring education, joy, healing and restoration to the City of Detroit through intentionally curated conversations and experiences that center our health, wellness and humanity. The yearly event will include food, vendors, free health screenings, live music, fitness classes, and awards for selected wellness leaders across Metro Detroit. There will also be a number of giveaways.

To learn more, visit healthiswealthdetroit.com.