Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Health Is Wealth Detroit returns to Detroit's Eastern Market on Friday, August 16th

Detroit Landscape
Carlos Osorio/AP
The Detroit skyline is seen from Belle Isle, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Landscape
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ — The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition's annual Health Is Wealth Detroit returns to Detroit's Eastern Market on Friday, August 16, 2024, from noon until 9:00 p.m.

The event's purpose is to bring education, joy, healing and restoration to the City of Detroit through intentionally curated conversations and experiences that center our health, wellness and humanity. The yearly event will include food, vendors, free health screenings, live music, fitness classes, and awards for selected wellness leaders across Metro Detroit. There will also be a number of giveaways.

To learn more, visit healthiswealthdetroit.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story and make your voice heard!