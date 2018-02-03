Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - A Healthier “Jogging” Taco Salad

1. Place greens into large disposable containers that can withstand heat.

2. Allow tailgating friends to then make jogging taco salad by adding turkey taco chili, goat cheese guacamole or mango and black bean salsa, Greek yogurt and cheese.

3. Enjoy as you cheer for your favorite team!

Slow Cooker Turkey Taco Chili Ingredients

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· 1.5 pounds lean ground turkey

· 1 medium red or yellow onion, peeled and diced

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 3 (14 ounce) cans diced tomatoes or about 8 fresh tomatoes chopped

· 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 (15 ounce) can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 (15 ounce) can light red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

· 1 (4 ounce) can of diced green chiles

· 1 cup beer or chicken broth

· 1 packet (1/4 cup) of taco seasoning

· 1 Tablespoon chili powder

· 1 teaspoon ground cumin

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon sugar

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

1. Add all of the ingredients into a large slow cooker. Break up the ground turkey and stir to combine.

2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, or on high for 3-4 hours. Stir occasionally. Enjoy!

Goat Cheese Guacamole

· 3 haas avocadoes, halved, seeded and peeled

· 1 lime, juiced

· 4 ounces of soft goat cheese

· ½ teaspoon of kosher salt

· ½ teaspoon of cumin

· ½ teaspoon cayenne

· ¼ cup red onion, diced

· 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

· ½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely diced

· 2 roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

· 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

· 1 clove of garlic, minced

· 1 tablespoon mint chiffonade (optional)

· ¼ cup of pistachios, chopped (optional)

Instructions

1. In a large bowl coat avocadoes with lime juice. Use a fork or potato masher to mash.

2. Add goat cheese, salt, cumin, cayenne and continue to mash.

3. Fold in onions, chives, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, and garlic.

4. Add optional ingredients if desired and fold into guacamole.

5. Salt and pepper to taste.

6. Let sit for one hour before serving.

No Bake Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Quinoa Football Bites

· ⅓ cup quinoa, rinsed in cold water

· ⅔ cup water

· 16 whole (pitted) dates

· ½ cup raw skin-on almonds

· ⅓ cup smooth almond butter or favorite nut butter

· ⅓ cup dark chocolate chips

· Pinch of salt

· Meltable white chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Bring the quinoa and water to a boil. Cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, until the water is absorbed.

2. Process the ½ cup of almonds in a food processor until finely chopped.

3. Add the dates to the food processor. Pulse until they are also finely chopped and the mixture starts to ball together.

4. Add the hot cooked quinoa, salt, almond butter, and the chocolate chips. Pulse until the mixture balls up around the blade and the chocolate has melted.

5. Use a cookie scoop to scoop out the dough and roll into 1-inch footballs

6. Refrigerate the footballs for about 1 hour, until firm.

7. While “footballs” set, melt white chocolate chips, then add draw onto the footballs as white laces.

8. Serve as a healthy dessert.

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit http://www.ahealthiermichigan.org/