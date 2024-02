(WXYZ) — Ashley Gold is a name you may recognize from the hit TV show, Hard Core Pawn.

After years of working with her family, Ashley decided to venture out on her own to start her own business called Ashley Gold Jewelry, and founded AshleyGold.com. This is the season of love and Ashley is bringing love and her Linked Jewelry to everyone this February.

To see Gold's complete line, visit ashleygold.com.

To get 30% off, use code: LOVE