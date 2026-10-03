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Helping those in need during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

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ABC news
ABC News goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.
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Shades of Pink Foundation
Posted

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Shades of Pink Foundation (SOPF) is on a mission to reduce financial stress for those undergoing breast cancer treatment across Southeast Michigan by providing funding for daily living expenses.

The foundation is hoping to raise $100,000 this month to help breast cancer patients and their families. Planned events include two Think Pink Sip & Shops and a Pink’o’ween at the Joe Louis Greenway in Detroit.

To learn more about the Shades of Pink Foundation and/or to donate, visit https://www.shadesofpinkfoundation.org/

Check the Detroit traffic map!