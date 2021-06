(WXYZ) — A celebration of art by women begins Saturday in Mount Clemens.

The Anton Art Center's Here Comes the Sun exhibit is a partnership with the Detroit Society of Women Painters and Sculptors. It will feature 42 works by 34 artists, through Aug. 17.

Phil Gilchrist -- executive director of Anton Art Center, joined 7 Action News to talk about what visitors can expect from the free exhibit.

Anton Art Center is at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens. For more, visit theartcenter.org.