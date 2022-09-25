(WXYZ) — Jews around the world will be celebrating the holiest days Jewish New Year.

High Holy Days beginning this Sunday, September 25th at sundown and ends after nightfall on Tuesday, September 27th. A week later, the High Holidays will reach their crescendo with Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). No eating nor drinking for 25 hours. This year, Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan will be offering many different opportunities to celebrate the Jewish holidays this year to meet especially after the past couple years dealing with the pandemic.

