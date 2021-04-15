Watch
High School Glam Suite preparing seniors for next step: Friday is deadline to sign up

Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 09:53:06-04

(WXYZ) — Preparing high school seniors for the next step. The non-profit High School Glam Suite usually helps students go to prom, but during the pandemic they're helping teens with things they'll need after graduation.

Ten seniors will receive a graduation box with items ranging from gift cards and comforters to dishes and towels. Founder and president of High School Glam Suite, Kori C. Fields, joined 7 Action News to talk about the boxes.

Visit highschoolglamsuite.com to apply. The deadline is Friday.

