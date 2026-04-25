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Highland Park Police to host inaugural Autism Awareness and Acceptance Event

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Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM)<br/><br/>
The Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) is the trusted ally and partner for thousands of families dealing with autism.<br/>
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HIGHLAND PARK, MI (WXYZ) — The Highland Park Police Department is proud to host its first annual Autism Awareness and Acceptance Event on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Highland Park Justice Center (13233 Hamilton Ave.).

This community-centered event is designed to honor, uplift, and support individuals and families affected by autism. The event will feature a variety of autism-focused resources, interactive activities, and opportunities for connection in a safe, welcoming environment.

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