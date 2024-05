DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Launched in May 2023, Marrow Detroit Provisions produces quality meats using humanely raised animals sourced from Michigan family farms. It was founded by Ping Ho who also operates well-known restaurants Marrow, Mink and The Royce.

Marrow is located at 8044 Kercheval, West Village, Detroit. To learn more, visit marrowdetroit.com .