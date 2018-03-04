Holiday Market offering meal kits to prepare at home

8:07 AM, Mar 4, 2018

Holiday Market Meal Kits



Cooking at home without the hassle. Holiday Market in Royal Oak is putting its unique spin on meal kits.  The store offers three options a week, along with suggested wines to pair with the food.

Chef Kevin Walters joined 7 Action News for a demonstration. He also has an offer to viewers for a $5 gift card.

