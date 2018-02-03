Holiday Market shares recipes for last-minute Super Bowl snacks

5:05 AM, Feb 3, 2018

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - Guacamole

Avocados - 3


Red onion (diced) - ½


Roma tomato (diced) - 1


Jalapeno (diced) - 1


Cilantro (chopped) - ¼ cup


Lime (juiced) - 1


Kosher Salt to taste


Cut avocados in half, discard pits. Remove avocado meat from skin and place in a bowl. Lightly mash with a fork.

Dice the red onion, roma tomato, jalapeno. Place in bowl with mashed avocado.

Rough chop cilantro and add to the avocado and vegetable mixture.

Firmly roll the lime on a sturdy surface, this will make it easier to juice.

Cut lime in half and squeeze juice into mixture.

Lightly fold everything together and season with salt to taste.

Enjoy!


Queso Dip


Softened Cream Cheese - 1#


Cheddar cheese (shredded) - 1cup


Bell Pepper (diced) - 3/4 cup


Jalapeno (diced) -1


Lime (juiced) - 1


Whole Grain Mustard - 1 tablespoon


Onion Powder - 1 Tablespoon


Smoked paprika - 1 teaspoon


Kosher Salt - 1 teaspoon


Chives (chopped) - ¼ cup (garnish)

Soften cream cheese by letting it sit at room temperature for an hour or heat in microwace for 30-45 seconds.

Dice and combine the bell pepper, jalapeno, put into a mixing bowl.

Shred cheddar and place in mixing bowl.

Measure and add mustard, onion powder, paprika, and salt to the mixing bowl.

Firmly roll the lime on a sturdy surface, this will make it easier to juice.

Cut lime in half and squeeze juice into mixture.

Add the softened cream cheese and mix everything together.

Finely chop chives and sprinkle over the top as a garnish.

You can learn more about Holiday Market by visiting https://holiday-market.com/

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top