Holiday Market shares recipes for last-minute Super Bowl snacks

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - Guacamole

Avocados - 3



Red onion (diced) - ½



Roma tomato (diced) - 1



Jalapeno (diced) - 1



Cilantro (chopped) - ¼ cup



Lime (juiced) - 1



Kosher Salt to taste



Cut avocados in half, discard pits. Remove avocado meat from skin and place in a bowl. Lightly mash with a fork.

Dice the red onion, roma tomato, jalapeno. Place in bowl with mashed avocado.

Rough chop cilantro and add to the avocado and vegetable mixture.

Firmly roll the lime on a sturdy surface, this will make it easier to juice.

Cut lime in half and squeeze juice into mixture.

Lightly fold everything together and season with salt to taste.

Enjoy!



Queso Dip



Softened Cream Cheese - 1#



Cheddar cheese (shredded) - 1cup



Bell Pepper (diced) - 3/4 cup



Jalapeno (diced) -1



Lime (juiced) - 1



Whole Grain Mustard - 1 tablespoon



Onion Powder - 1 Tablespoon



Smoked paprika - 1 teaspoon



Kosher Salt - 1 teaspoon



Chives (chopped) - ¼ cup (garnish)

Soften cream cheese by letting it sit at room temperature for an hour or heat in microwace for 30-45 seconds.

Dice and combine the bell pepper, jalapeno, put into a mixing bowl.

Shred cheddar and place in mixing bowl.

Measure and add mustard, onion powder, paprika, and salt to the mixing bowl.

Firmly roll the lime on a sturdy surface, this will make it easier to juice.

Cut lime in half and squeeze juice into mixture.

Add the softened cream cheese and mix everything together.

Finely chop chives and sprinkle over the top as a garnish.

