Holiday Market shares recipes for last-minute Super Bowl snacks

Avocados - 3
Red onion (diced) - ½
Roma tomato (diced) - 1
Jalapeno (diced) - 1
Cilantro (chopped) - ¼ cup
Lime (juiced) - 1
Kosher Salt to taste
Cut avocados in half, discard pits. Remove avocado meat from skin and place in a bowl. Lightly mash with a fork.
Dice the red onion, roma tomato, jalapeno. Place in bowl with mashed avocado.
Rough chop cilantro and add to the avocado and vegetable mixture.
Firmly roll the lime on a sturdy surface, this will make it easier to juice.
Cut lime in half and squeeze juice into mixture.
Lightly fold everything together and season with salt to taste.
Enjoy!
Queso Dip
Softened Cream Cheese - 1#
Cheddar cheese (shredded) - 1cup
Bell Pepper (diced) - 3/4 cup
Jalapeno (diced) -1
Whole Grain Mustard - 1 tablespoon
Onion Powder - 1 Tablespoon
Smoked paprika - 1 teaspoon
Kosher Salt - 1 teaspoon
Chives (chopped) - ¼ cup (garnish)
Soften cream cheese by letting it sit at room temperature for an hour or heat in microwace for 30-45 seconds.
Dice and combine the bell pepper, jalapeno, put into a mixing bowl.
Shred cheddar and place in mixing bowl.
Measure and add mustard, onion powder, paprika, and salt to the mixing bowl.
Add the softened cream cheese and mix everything together.
Finely chop chives and sprinkle over the top as a garnish.
You can learn more about Holiday Market by visiting https://holiday-market.com/
