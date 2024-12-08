Holiday Potters Market returns to Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The 47th Annual Potters Market, the largest pottery sale of its kind in the United States, returns to Southfield, Thursday through Sunday, December 5 through 8.

As one of Michigan’s most popular holiday events, the market will fill the 17,000 sq foot Southfield Pavilion with more than 30,000 pieces of pottery, handcrafted by artists from Michigan and beyond. The Southfield Pavilion is located at 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield. Admission is free.

The Potters Market features over 130 artists, offering a wide variety of items including vases, mugs, tiles, platters, birdbaths, jewelry, sculpture and much more. Prices range from $5 to hundreds of dollars ensuring that there is something for every budget. The bulk area is a favorite feature of the sale, where shoppers can find pottery priced between 5 and $30 including mugs, jewelry, garden art,whimsical items and more. Last year more than 35,000 pieces of pottery were sold over the four days.

For more information: www.thepottersmarket.com