Holidays at Meadow Brook is perfect for families, friends, date nights and beyond

ROCHESTER, MI (WXYZ) — Holidays at Meadow Brook features both an indoor, daytime tour of the mansion with Holiday Walk and an outdoor, nighttime light show across the estate during Winter Wonder Lights.

Holiday Walk is a self-guided indoor tour through the historic mansion decked for the holidays. It features more than 50 trees—including a 10-foot tall Poinsettia tree created by 150 live plants, and thousands of twinkling lights. There are also several selfie-spots featuring an antique sleigh and hand-painted child-size carriage, and don’t miss the glamorous dress tree in Matilda’s bedroom.

Winter Wonder Lights is a dazzling and unique outdoor light attraction. New this year, is an expanded tour route so visitors go on a wintry walk through the woods and over the bridge to see the mansion lit up at night. There's also a holographic joy ride in a historic Dodge vehicle and dazzling infinity boxes filled with light and color.