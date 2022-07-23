DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at The Whiskey Factory, located at 1000 Maple Street in Detroit. The fundraiser will feature award-winning author Philip Greene, offer Hemingway-inspired cocktails and benefit the not-for-profit’s Open Access Program.

A noted Hemingway historian and cocktail connoisseur, Green is the author of “To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion.” During the evening, he will take attendees on a historical journey through the life of Ernest Hemingway centered around the cocktails that he was so fond of, and which often wove their way into his literary works, all while supporting and learning about Hospice of Michigan.

Tickets are available at hom.org/hemingway for $150 per person. Ticket price includes a strolling dinner and craft cocktails. The event is exclusive to those 21 and older, and attendees should dress in business attire. All proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program which ensures all who need end-of life care in southeast Michigan and beyond have access to it, regardless of their age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.