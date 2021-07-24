Hotel Royal Oak hosting Christmas In July celebration

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Deck your coolers with boughs of holly, hang the mistletoe on the rearview mirror and head over to Hotel Royal Oak’s Christmas In July celebration.

The area’s uber-cool 1950s motor inn turned boutique hotel is throwing a holiday bash weekend to make up for all the holiday festivities that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event is open to the public. Both hotel guests and locals are invited to enjoy free live entertainment by the band Cattywampus, who will be playing Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to hits from Duran Duran, Prince, Aerosmith and Journey, there’ll be playing some Christmas hits for the crowd. Check out our new Sky Lounge, and enjoy H Brats and cold pop in the lobby.

As with Hotel Royal Oak’s other events, the celebration will take place outdoors. The building will be transformed into a Summer Christmas Wonderland, with plenty of holiday decorations to set the mood!

To find out more about Hotel Royal Oak’s Christmas In July and their other public events, get information about room reservations, Sky Box and rates, call (248) 547-9770, or visit HotelRoyalOak.com.

