“How Long?”: Revisiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and His Legacy now on display in Dearborn

DEARBORN, MICH — "How Long?": Revisiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and His Legacy now on display at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

in Dearborn. The exhibit will run through August 31, 2023.

The life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are often hidden behind the continual replaying of a few lines from his “I Have a Dream” speech. In fact, Dr. King’s real story — from unknown Baptist minister to American civil rights leader and international human rights spokesperson — is deeper, more subtle and more complex.

As we reflect on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and the 55th anniversary of Detroit's Walk to Freedom and Dr. King's assassination, this limited-time exhibit allows us to reflect on his evolution and vision.

