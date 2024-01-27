How to get through Valentine's Day when not in a relationship

(WXYZ) — Not being in a romantic relationship on Valentine's Day is not the end of the world. In fact, it's pretty common.

Kelly Houseman MS, LPC, NCC is a licensed therapist and mental health advocate, public speaker, blogger, podcast host, and wellness expert based in the Metro-Detroit area. Her tips for helping singles get through Valentine's Day are posted below

1. Treat Yourself: Use Valentine's Day as an opportunity to pamper yourself. Take a spa day, buy yourself something nice, or indulge in your favorite treat.

2. Spend Time with Friends: Plan a fun outing or get together with your friends. Enjoy each other's company and create new memories.

3. Focus on Self-Love: Use this day to practice self-love and self-care. Take the time to reflect on your own strengths and accomplishments.

4. Volunteer: Spread love and kindness by volunteering your time to help others. This can be a rewarding and fulfilling way to spend Valentine's Day.

5. Have a Movie Marathon: Gather your favorite movies or TV shows and have a cozy movie night at home. Treat yourself to some popcorn and enjoy a relaxing evening.

6. Try Something New: Use this day to explore a new hobby or activity that you've been interested in. It's a great way to distract yourself and discover new passions.

7. Avoid Social Media Comparisons: Remember that social media often portrays an idealized version of relationships. Avoid comparing yourself to others and focus on your own happiness.

8. Practice Gratitude: Take a moment to appreciate the love and support in your life. Write down a list of things you're grateful for and reflect on the positive aspects of being single.

9. Treat Valentine's Day as Any Other Day: Remember that Valentine's Day is just another day on the calendar. Don't put too much pressure on yourself or feel obligated to conform to societal expectations.

10. Look Forward to the Future: Use this day to envision your future and set goals for yourself. Focus on personal growth and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.