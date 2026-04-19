How to manage job search stress

(WXYZ) — College students across country, including metro Detroit, are getting ready to turn the tassel with graduation right around the corner. This is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful for students that are still searching for that first job out of school.

The latest data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows the unemployment rate for recent college graduates jumped at the end of last year. 5.6% of them were without a job, and a more recent study found that 89% of recent or soon to be grads are worried that AI could replace entry level jobs.

Ronnie Hormel, a licensed professional counselor with the Birmingham Maple Clinic in Troy, shares a tips on how the soon-to-be and recent grads can manage some of the stress they're feeling now.