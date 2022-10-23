Howl-O-Ween charity event to be held Oct. 23 in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — You and yours are invited to come out and have some fun at the Howl-O-Ween charity event, presented by Not Spoiled Loved Pet Bakery, and Hosted by

Companion Pet Lodge.

The fun is taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Companion Pet Lodge. It's located at 4175 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp.

Dress up your family and pups in your most creative costume and come participate in this Howl-o-Ween event. There will be trick or treating for both children and dogs, food, caricatures, photography, music, a costume contest, silent auction, pumpkin decorating, games for kids and dogs and much more. Money raised will be donated to Oakland County Animal Shelter.

To learn more about the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, visit https://www.oakgov.com/petadoption/Pages/default.aspx