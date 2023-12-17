Hudson’s Holidays is now on display at the Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Say the word “Hudson’s” and many Detroiters will be able to share a story about visiting the elegant downtown department store or shopping at one of its suburban locations.

Hudson’s Holidays, now on display at the Detroit Historical Museum, is bringing back the memories and magic of the department store in a pop-up exhibit just in time for the holiday season.

To learn about Hudson’s Holidays and other displays at the Detroit Historical Museum, visit https://detroithistorical.org/detroit-historical-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information.