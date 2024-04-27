Huge crowds descending on downtown Detroit for final day of NFL draft

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The 2024 NFL Draft Experience is the NFL's ultimate fan festival.

This free fan experience invites Detroit residents and visitors from across the country to participate in immersive exhibits and sponsor activations; take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy; enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone; shop exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop presented by Visa; and score autographs from current NFL players and Legends at the Autograph Stage.

Hart Plaza is hosting an NFL Draft Experience which includes games, exhibits, player appearances and sponsor experiences. Corner Ballpark is hosting youth-focused activities, including NFL FLAG skills and drills and football clinics. Fans are encouraged to get to Draft Experience early, as attendance will be on a first-come first-served basis.