Huge crowds expected for Detroit Music Weekend 2022

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Launched in 2017 with a headline performance by Miss Aretha Franklin, Detroit Music Weekend is the music event that draws the world’s attention to Detroit’s broad and deep music talent. This year, with ‘The Best Blues Fest in the Midwest’, the event pays tribute to the artistry of John Lee Hooker, who was working as a janitor in Detroit at the time of the release of his first hit single, ‘Boogie Chillen’.

Hooker played often at the bars and clubs on Hastings Street in the heart of Detroit’s Black entertainment district of the time, Paradise Valley. In a city noted for its pianists, guitar players were scarce. Hooker’s popularity grew quickly and – seeking an instrument louder than his acoustic guitar – he picked up his first electric guitar. He is considered the master and originator of the electric guitar-style adaptation of the Delta blues, and the ultimate embodiment of cool.

Daughter Zakiya Hooker -- an accomplished artist in her own right -- will be present to accept the Mayor’s Key to the City on her father’s behalf.

The Festival celebrates “Women of the Blues” with a jam-packed top-notch lineup of national artists and hometown stars. Zakiya Hooker will perform along with Ana Popovic, Bettye LaVette, Thornetta Davis, Eliza Neals and Tosha Owens.

Jimmy D. Scott wsg Kern Brantley, Howard Glazer & Harmonica Shah and many others fill out the bill that includes the coveted ‘Juried Showcase Stage’ inside Aretha’s Jazz Café where six up-and-coming musicians or groups will be chosen from the hundreds of submissions received on the DMW website portal for a chance at a high-visibility set of their own. Finalists will be announced June 24th.

Detroit Music Weekend is free and open to the public. Stick around for the late-night open mic blues jam in Aretha’s Jazz Café inside the Music Hall. For more information, visit detroitmusicweekend.org] and/or musichall.org.