Huge crowds to gather for highly anticipated 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, August 19, brings together a collection of vehicles and automotive enthusiasts, unlike anything else in the world.

It’s a summer tradition in metro Detroit. But the Woodward Dream Cruise is more than the iconic vehicles that grace Woodward Avenue. There’s a festival atmosphere offering something for fans of all ages.

The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise takes place on Saturday along Woodward Ave. from Pontiac to Ferndale. Sponsored by Ford, the automaker is showing off a ton of vehicles for people to see. This includes different generations of the Mustang and Bronco, as well as Henry Ford's first-ever race car dating back to the early 1900s.

To learn more about the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise, visit woodwarddreamcruise.com.