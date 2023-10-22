Huge crowds to gather in Sterling Heights for Macomb County HarvestFest

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — The Macomb County HarvestFest is a great community event that will feature Trick-or-Treating Stations, Fun Activities, and Food Trucks. The fun will take place from noon until 5 p.m. October 21 & 22. Families are encouraged to come in costume.

Trick or Treating Stations will be open at Freedom Hill County Park - Pavilion (14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, MI 48312). Other activities will include hayrides, an inflatable zone, movies, music, magic, princesses, a children's tattoo artist, pumpkin patch, professional pumpkin carvers, games, a food drive and food trucks.

Tickets are $8 per person and Parking $5. Active and retired service members with their military identification get in free. This is a rain or shine event, so refunds will not be available. To learn more, visit www.macombcountyharvestfest.com.