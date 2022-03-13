Huge crowds expected for the return of the Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Irish pride is making a comeback in Corktown on Sunday, March 13th, 2022, when the United Irish Societies (UIS) hosts the 2022 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and continues west to 14th Street in Corktown. The parade is sponsored by Ford Motor Company, Kitch Attorneys & Counselors and the emcee is Paul W. Smith from WJR AM-760.

The parade, which includes marching and pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups, and marching units, moves west on Michigan Avenue, passes the grandstands, disperses at 14th Street, and lasts two hours. The parade last took place in 2019 after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The parade typically attracts 80,000-100,000 people, making it one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country.

Peggy Gray continues her commitment as parade grand marshal. She’s worked on the Parade Times, a fundraising publication for the parade, for more than 15 years. Her grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from County Galway, Ireland and she was born in Detroit. She’s a member of the Irish American Club and can be found Ceili dancing (a form of Irish dancing) at Detroit’s Gaelic League on Fridays and the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) on Tuesdays. Former grand marshal Dennis Hayes will also be a roving emcee in the parade crowd.

The parade also offers a Family Fun Zone, sponsored by Liberty Security Group. It’s a reserved, family-friendly area located at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street. The Family Fun Zone, which runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m., includes live Irish entertainment, coffee, donuts and water and private restrooms. Family Fun Zone tickets are $12/person or $60/six tickets. $12 for a single ticket and $60 for a family package of 6 tickets. To learn more about this event, visit detroitstpatricksparade.com/family-fun-zone/.

For more information on the parade, visit detroitstpatricksparade.com or the parade’s Facebook Page at Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade.