Hundreds of artists to be part of Wyandotte Street Art Fair

(WXYZ) -

The streets of downtown Wyandotte will be packed beginning Wednesday for the street art fair.

Patt Slack, owner of the River's Edge Gallery in Wyandotte talked about the sights and sound people can expect.

More than 200 artists will be a part of the fair. It will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Music on the riverfront will continue every night until 11 p.m.