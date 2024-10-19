Hundreds of volunteers to walk on October 19 to fight suicide

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Volunteers from across the Detroit area are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The annual Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held October 19 on Belle Isle State Park in Detroit (near the Casino)..

The yearly walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs. The Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness. Overnight, community and campus walks being held nationwide this year are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.