ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Huntington is proud to present the 9th annual Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk.

The yearly run/walk will take place the morning of August 19, 2023, the same day as the 28th annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford. The event will begin at 7:30 am on Yorba Linda Blvd, continue with a rare opportunity to run on historic Woodward Avenue, wind through several Royal Oak neighborhood streets and finish at Shrine High School.

To learn more, visit Cruise In Shoes Presented by Huntington - Home