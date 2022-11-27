Watch Now
“I Will Protect You” is a sensitive way for parents to teach children about the Holocaust

Danica Davidson
Danica Davidson wrote "I Will Always Protect You" with her friend, Eva Mozes Kor.<br/><br/>
Danica Davidson book.png
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 07:51:17-05

(WXYZ) — Danica Davidson, author of “I Will Protect You,” shares how her collaboration with a Holocaust Survivor came to be.

The children’s book is a sensitive way for parents to teach children about the Holocaust. Davidson also talks about the impact of recent anti-semitic attacks on the Jewish community in Michigan.

Davidson, who wrote "I Will Always Protect You" with her friend, Eva Mozes Kor, is the author of sixteen books for children and young adults. To learn more, visit https://danicadavidson.com/

