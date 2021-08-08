If you're a CBD enthusiast, then you already know that National CBD Day falls on August 8.

(WXYZ) — If you're a CBD enthusiast, then you already know that National CBD Day falls on Sunday, August 8.

But if you’re new to the world of CBD, then it is a great time to learn the history of the day. This includes why you should celebrate it, what you can do to make the most out of the day and to learn more about the fastest growing industry in Michigan which is cannabis.

Aric Klar is the owner of the growing business of Quality Roots. It currently has locations in Hamtramck, Berkley,and Battle Creek, and at least four more on the way before 2022 is out. To learn more about Quality Roots, visit getqualityroots.com.