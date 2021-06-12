If you're looking for gender-free clothing, try The Phluid Project

(WXYZ) — The Phluid Project was born through native Grosse Point Rob Smith’s passion for social justice for LGBTQIA+ youth and his experience in retail leadership.

Trying to find Gender free clothing he recognized this can bring great angst to LGBTQIA+ youth as they struggle to shop in places inconsistent with their identity while being bombarded by gendered messaging. Now The Phluid Project is direct-to-consumer sales from the website, the brand is also featured in more than 5,000 retail locations, including Target, Nordstrom and Saks Off Fifth.

After a year of social justice reckoning, companies are being held accountable for their diversity and inclusion initiatives more than ever before. And what is imperative is that companies cultivate cultures that allow those who have felt “othered” to see a commitment to advance equality for all. To learn more, visit https://thephluidproject.com/