If you're looking to try a new dish, you may want to check out Ptashka Crepes

Ptashka Crepes
Ptashka Crepes brings a taste of Ukraine to metro Detroit.<br/>
Posted at 8:07 AM, Oct 21, 2023
OAK PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — If you're looking to try a new dish or two, you may want to check out Ptashka Crepes, based in Oak Park Michigan.

The business was founded and run by a mother-daughter duo who are bringing a taste of Ukraine to metro Detroit. Each handcrafted crepe is made with fresh, local ingredients, without preservatives, additives or trans fat.

Ptashka Crepes gives 10% of Ptashka’s proceeds quarterly to United Help Ukraine (www.unitedhelpukraine.org). The nonprofit charity provides medical and humanitarian relief. To see the menu and/or to place your order, visit https://www.ptashkacrepes.com/.

