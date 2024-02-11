FENTON, MI (WXYZ) — If you’re planning on giving your special someone roses this Valentine’s Day – Pink is the color, thanks in part to the Barbie movie craze. That's according to Jon Gerych, owner of Gerych’s Flowers and Gifts in Fenton. He says red is still the flower of love, but that pink is what's in for 2024.

Gerych also says that if you’re planning on roses, be prepared to spend an average of $100 and up for either color, and now is the time to order them. A single rose with Baby’s Breath in a bud vase will run about $15 and a corsage will run about $35 and up.

Tips to keep roses fresh include:

Re-cut them every day

Keep them in a cool spot away from heat and intense light.

Change the water every couple of days.

Use a preservative.

For more information, visit www.gerychsdesign.com.