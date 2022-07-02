ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The food truck and music lineup is set for the Royal Oak Taco Fest.

Taking place Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 in downtown Royal Oak, the inaugural event offers a deliciously fun-filled Fourth of July weekend with tantalizing tacos and tequila, live local music and other showstopping entertainment. Festivities will take place within the areas of South Main Street/CN Railroad, West Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets and South Washington Avenue.

The region’s taco scene will be celebrated and showcased at the Royal Oak Taco Fest with an unparalleled selection of tastes from more than 40 of Michigan’s top taquerias, taco food trucks and other eateries. Tacos will take center stage, but there also will be plenty of other options, including festival staples such as American classics, barbecue, seafood, deep fried candy bars and Italian shaved ice.

After indulging in everyone’s favorite handheld food, attendees of the Royal Oak Taco Fest are encouraged to vote for their favorite tacos. The People’s Choice Awards will culminate with the announcement of “Best Tacos” in the following categories: Most Authentic, Most Creative, Best Overall and Most Spicy.

Royal Oak Taco Fest will feature more than 50 of the region’s most impressive acts performing on three stages for four days of continuous live music. Headlining acts include the award-winning soulful artist Alise King, the Ann Arbor-based genre-hoping band Chirp and The Beggars, the four-man band known for delivering good time rock n’ roll music.

Royal Oak Taco Fest will feature loads of fun for the entire family. A special kids area will include bounce houses, hands-on arts and crafts activities and face painting that will dazzle kids and adults alike.

Families soaking up every minute of fun at the fest are encouraged to bring along swimwear for the kiddos to don in the Splash Zone, where they can cool off during an afternoon in the warm, summer sun.

Admission to Royal Oak Taco Fest is $7 in advance and $10 at the festival gates. The fest’s hours are 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Royal Oak parking will operate as it normally does. The parking structures will offer two hours of free parking and is only $.75 cents per hour after that. For more information, visit RoyalOakTacoFest.com.