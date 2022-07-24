(WXYZ) — As a pharmacist, Dr. Najifa Choudhury values and trusts prescription medications, but also noticed most patients were fast to take a pill to fix their problems rather than figure out the root cause and try non-pharmacological options first.

Personally suffering from stress & anxiety, Choudhury looked for natural ways to help calm her racing thoughts. Not only did CBD help take back her life, it changed the initial negative stigma she had about the product. CBD can most help with sleep, pain, stress and focus.

In 2019, Chaudhury founded Dr. Peace Lily, and has grown her company by 400% in the last year, launching her products into retail in and around Metro Detroit. She has since left her job in pharmacy to work in CBD full time. To learn more, visit drpeacelily.com.