IronBody Studios to celebrate grand opening of new Madison Heights location on Oct. 25

MADISON HEIGHT, MI (WXYZ) — IronBody Studios, the Detroit-area fitness brand, is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new 5,500 sq. ft. facility on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 2:00–6:30 p.m.

The fitness center is located at 32115 John R Rd in Madison Heights. The free, community-centered event will feature four 15-minute class experiences, raffles from local businesses, music, an open bar, and sponsored gift bags for the first 50 attendees.

To learn more about IronBody Studios, visit https://www.ironbodystudio.com/