CLARKSTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Is your child’s car seat installed correctly? In 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that more than half of all car seats in the U.S. are installed incorrectly.

As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Bowman Chevrolet in Clarkston is teaming up with St. Joseph Mercy Oakland to host a FREE car seat check clinic on Wednesday, September 22, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Car seat specialists on-site will verify that children are using a weight and height appropriate seat, check installation of current seats and assist with installation of new seats. They can also discuss the importance of registering a car seat with the manufacturer and offer advice on what to do if the seat is subject to a safety recall.

Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance by visiting BowmanChevrolet.com/events or call (248) 550-9156.