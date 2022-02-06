DETROIT (WXYZ) — It is time to start planning your summer getaway, and this weekend the folks from the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) are making it easy to find your next RV and plan your Michigan RV and camping getaway during the 56th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show, February 2-6, 2022.

This weekend visitors to the Detroit RV & Camping Show will see more than 300 units on display. From folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers and fifth wheel travel trailers, ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. Exhibitors featuring parts and accessories, RV rentals, and campground information will also be on site. Special discounts, show pricing, and manufacturer rebates will be available, as well as on-site RV financing. Throughout the weekend, show attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on one of the many educational seminars. Learn about how to Choose the Proper Fifth Wheel Hitch for Your Truck, about Towable RV Suspension Upgrades, to tips and advice on how to make the most of a campground stay with Campground 101.

Admission is $12 for adults (ages 13 and over); $11 for seniors (ages 55 and over); and children 12 and under get in Free! $1 off coupons are available online at MARVAC.org. Parking is not including in show admission. Skip the line and purchase advance tickets online at MARVAC.org [marvac.org].