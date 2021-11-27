It’s easy to feel guilty after you’re stuffed like a turkey from a holiday feast

BRIGHTON, MICH (WXYZ) — There’s nothing better than loosening the belt and enjoying a homemade Thanksgiving dinner. But it’s easy to feel a little guilty after you’re stuffed like a turkey from a holiday feast.

Pure Barre at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton offers healthy ways to work off the holiday calories and tips to stay active as the cold weather creeps in.

Pure Barre is a total body workout inspired by yoga, Pilates and ballet. All skill-levels are welcome, and classes are focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements to improve strength agility and flexibility. To make an appointment, visit purebarre.com