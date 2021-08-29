It’s not how it was. It’s how it is…every night at The Morrie.

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Morrie is a quintessential neighborhood gathering place. That spot where you always know you’re in the right place at the right time with the right people.

The restaurant, which has locations in Royal Oak and Birmingham, shares how to make one of its quick and popular breakfast bowls that families on-the-go can whip up at home. The recipe is posted below.

For directions, hours or to check out the menu, visit themorrie.com.

Southwest Bowl

Ingredients:

1.5 Cup Scrambled Eggs

2 T Diced Onion

2 T Diced tomatoes

½ C Chorizo

¾ c Cheddar/ Jack blend Cheese

3 C Tots

1 T Pickled Jalapeno

1 T Guacamole

Salt and pepper

Place small egg pan on medium heat.

Add clarified butter, onions, tomatoes, and chorizo to pan.

Let cook for 3 to 5 minutes, toss occasionally.

Add eggs season with salt and pepper, turn down the heat.

As the eggs began to get solid scrap the sides.

Eggs should cook for 3 to 4 minutes, flip, let cook for another 3 mins

Place tots in bottom of bowl place egg & chorizo mix on top of tots.

Sprinkle cheese on top.

Garnish with jalapeno and guacamole.

Enjoy!