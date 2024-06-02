Watch Now
Jeremy Piven to headline “Bullying Is No Joke 8” in Detroit

Anti-Bullying non-profit Defeat the Label is proud to present “Bullying Is No Joke 8”, featuring actor &amp; comedian Jeremy Piven, in Detroit on June 14.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 04:59:14-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Anti-Bullying non-profit Defeat the Label is proud to present “Bullying Is No Joke 8”, featuring actor & comedian, Jeremy Piven at the Sound Board inside the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit on June 14th, at 8:00 p.m.

Piven became a household name for his performance of fast-talking Hollywood agent “Ari Gold” in the series "Entourage" for which he won a Golden Globe and three Emmys. He has also starred in Mr. Selfridge, and has appeared in successful films, including Sweetwater, Grosse Pointe Blank, Singles, Very Bad Things, The Family Man, Black Hawk Down, The Kingdom, Heat, PCU, Old School, Rock N Rolla, Serendipity, Smokin’ Aces, and Runaway Jury.

Defeat the Label is a Michigan-based and internationally known non-profit organization that empowers students to take a stand against bullying in their schools and communities. Its programs, such as Stand4Change, In Your School Tour, and Upstander Program, are designed to put the power back in the hands of students and say, "Enough is enough, no more bullying in my school!"

To learn more or to buy tickets, visit defeatthelabel.comor ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

