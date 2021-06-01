Jerky and ice cream that's From Michigan, with Love
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 09:56:58-04
(WXYZ) — Celebrating food that's From Michigan, with Love. It's all about small business from across the state.
Franklin Dohanyos joined 7 Action News to talk about Paul's Gourmet Jerky and Snack Sticks and Ashby's Sterling Ice Cream, including their new flavors.
For more, visit frommichiganwithlove.com.
