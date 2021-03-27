Jersey Mike’s Subs gives back during annual “Day of Giving"

(WXYZ) — Jersey Mike’s Subs is capping off its Month of Giving fundraising campaign with its annual “Day of Giving.”

All proceeds at participating Jersey Mike’s Detroit-Area locations from sales on March 31 will be donated to children’s charities in Southeast, MI including Beaumont Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, for its Student Heart Check program of the Ernst Cardiovascular Center.

Jersey Mike’s began supporting the Student Heart Check program in 2013 and has raised more than $476,000 to help provide free screenings to thousands of students.

For more information on the student Heart Check Program visit, www. beaumont.org/shc

To find the Jersey Mike’s locations near you visit www.jerseymikes.com/locations