Menu

Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Jersey Mike’s Subs gives back during annual “Day of Giving"

items.[0].image.alt
Jerseymikes.com
Jersey Mike's Subs
Jersey Mike's Subs.jpg
Posted at 7:20 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 10:03:43-04

(WXYZ) — Jersey Mike’s Subs is capping off its Month of Giving fundraising campaign with its annual “Day of Giving.”

All proceeds at participating Jersey Mike’s Detroit-Area locations from sales on March 31 will be donated to children’s charities in Southeast, MI including Beaumont Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, for its Student Heart Check program of the Ernst Cardiovascular Center.

Jersey Mike’s began supporting the Student Heart Check program in 2013 and has raised more than $476,000 to help provide free screenings to thousands of students.
For more information on the student Heart Check Program visit, www. beaumont.org/shc

To find the Jersey Mike’s locations near you visit www.jerseymikes.com/locations

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!