JINYA ramen bar set to open in Royal Oak in late April

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — JINYA Ramen Bar is set to bring its authentic ramen experience to Michigan with the opening of its first location in Royal Oak on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11 a.m., offering guests a taste of real ramen culture.

To celebrate this milestone, JINYA will offer the first 100 guests free ramen on their next visit, making it a must-attend event for ramen lovers. At JINYA, ramen is more than a meal, it’s an experience. Guests can savor slow-simmered, thick, and flavorful broths perfectly paired with handcrafted noodles. Toppings like tender pork chashu, shrimp wonton and seasoned eggs add depth to every bowl, while small plates and craft beer selections complete the dining experience. With a commitment to authentic flavors and quality ingredients, JINYA brings an elevated take on traditional ramen to Royal Oak because ramen culture is serious business—and seriously delicious.

Located at 129 Main St. in the Royal Oaks shopping center, the new restaurant will serve JINYA’s acclaimed ramen, featuring broths simmered for 20 hours to develop rich, complex flavors. Guests can also enjoy traditional Japanese rice bowls, small plates, and an array of authentic ramen toppings, craft beer, and curated cocktails.