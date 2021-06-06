(WXYZ) — June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month and all month Adult Protective Services (APS) is working with community partners and professional groups around the state to raise awareness about adult abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.

In honor of the cause it's important to take actions that ensure the safety and proper care of our loved ones as they get older. Metro Detroit estate planning attorney Patrick Simasko, a partner at Simasko Law in Mount Clemens, explains ways to make this happen.